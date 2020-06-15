Portuguese Club of Harrow Looking for Additional Tax Relief

A business in Harrow is looking for some help from the municipality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese Club of Harrow has sent a letter to the town, asking about property tax relief, stating the club has been closed for the past three months and has lost 80 per cent of its 2020 bookings.

"Perhaps the first step is looking at the province and looking at the federal government saying municipalities and our small businesses are really struggling, what kind of relief can we put in place for, especially those businesses that are not operating right now, that still have the expenses," says Councillor Sherry Bondy.

She says businesses are struggling.

"Many businesses in our area haven't been able to be open for three months and when they open the new normal is going to be significantly different," says Bondy. "The Portuguese Club held many banquets, events, it's a beautiful big club. It has a lot of operating expenses and it used those events to keep them a float.

Bondy feels the municipality needs assistance from the province and federal government.

"We know it's not something we can cherry pick who we want to help," she adds. "We know we have to look at everyone so it is those big hard conversations are coming to municipalities now and looking at all businesses and saying how can we support them right now."

In the letter to the town, the club is asking if there are any programs available to assist during these trying times.

On the club's Facebook page, it says the club will remain closed until June 30 but the closure might be extended.