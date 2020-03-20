Positive Case of COVID-19 at Southwest Detention Centre​

There is a positive case of COVID-19 in a contractor working at the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor-Essex.

A memo from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, obtained by AM800 News, shows that a contractor who began to experience symptoms was told by Chatham-Kent Public Health to self-isolate on March 14.

The ministry was notified on March 18, that the contractor is considered presumptive positive for COVID-19 by Chatham's health unit, the ministry has since updated the contractor's status to a confirmed case of the virus.

Anyone who had contact with the patient will be contacted.

The memo goes on to say deep cleaning protocols have been implemented at the jail and the contractor is not involved with inmate care.

Staff at the jail are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

As heard on AM800 news Friday morning, three staff members are refusing to work at the detention centre due to COVID-19 concerns.

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.​