Positive Case of COVID-19 Identified at Forest Glade Public School

Another case of COVID-19 has been identified at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The latest case was found in a students at Forest Glade Public School.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the case is considered high risk and the school is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to contact affected students and staff.

The health unit is requesting parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and if they appear ill, keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.

Since classes resumed in September, the public board has seen 83 cases of COVID-19 at 16 of its schools.