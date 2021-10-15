Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Tecumseh Vista

Just one new case of COVID-19 reported at the Greater Essex County District School Board Friday.

The latest case was discovered in an elementary student at Tecumseh Vista.

Since the new school year began last month, the public board has seen a total of 89 confirmed cases — 85 students along with four staff members.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.