Positive cases of COVID-19 at five public schools in Windsor-Essex

The Greater Essex County District School Board has announced positive cases of COVID-19 at five of its schools.

School board officials are reporting that a student at West Gate Public School at 1275 Campbell Ave. in Windsor has tested positive, so has a student at Sandwich West Public School at 2055 Wyoming Ave. in Windsor and Sandwich Seconday School at 7050 Malden Rd. in LaSalle.

All three of those cases were reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, officials announced that a student at Leamington District Secondary School had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the board announced a student at Herman Academy at 1905 Bernard Rd. S. in Windsor had also tested positive.

According to board officials, close contacts in both cases have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.