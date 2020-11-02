Positive COVID-19 Case at Roseland Public School
An individual at Roseland Public School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Greater Essex County School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The board says the date of the confirmed case was November 1.
This is the first elementary school within the local public school board to have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The board reported its first case back at Kingsville District High School on September 20.