Positive COVID-19 Case at Roseland Public School

An individual at Roseland Public School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The board says the date of the confirmed case was November 1.

This is the first elementary school within the local public school board to have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The board reported its first case back at Kingsville District High School on September 20.