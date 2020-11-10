Positive COVID-19 Case at St. Andre French Immersion Catholic Elementary School

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at St. Andre French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh.

The board say the case involves a staff member.

According to the board, the individual has been directed by the local health unit to self isolate for the next 14 days due to a high risk exposure but no other individual within the school has to self isolate.

The board say students may continue to attend school as usual and a voice message was sent out to all households.

Parents are asked to continue to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms.