Positive COVID-19 Case at St. Andre French Immersion Catholic Elementary School
The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at St. Andre French Immersion Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh.
The board say the case involves a staff member.
According to the board, the individual has been directed by the local health unit to self isolate for the next 14 days due to a high risk exposure but no other individual within the school has to self isolate.
The board say students may continue to attend school as usual and a voice message was sent out to all households.
Parents are asked to continue to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms.