Positive COVID-19 case discovered at Leamington high school

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Leamington District Secondary School.

The latest case was discovered Tuesday in a student.

Since the new school year began last month, the public board has seen a total of 54 confirmed cases.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.