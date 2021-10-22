iHeartRadio
Positive COVID-19 case discovered at Tecumseh Vista

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The latest case was discovered Thursday in an elementary student at Tecumseh Vista — this is the third confirmed case at the school this year.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

In total, the public board has seen 100 positive cases since the new school year began.

