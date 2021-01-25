Positive COVID-19 Case Found at St. Clair College

Three people are self-isolating after a case of COVID-19 was identified at St. Clair College.

According to a release from the college, a single case was found in a student who last attended class on January 20.

The college is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to investigate the details and assess the level of risk.

In the meantime, under direction from the health unit, three individuals are self-isolating while all others in the class have been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Classes with affected staff and students have been cancelled for Monday, January 25 as the health unit continues its investigation.

Several protocols have been put in place on campus including enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, mask wearing while personal protective equipment is provided to students and staff in labs, clinics and workshops.

Students and staff are also required to fill out an on-line questionnaire to access the campus.