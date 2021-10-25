Positive COVID-19 case identified at John Campbell Public School

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified as case of COVID-19 at John Campbell Public School.

The case was discovered Monday in a student at the school.

This is the first time COVID-19 has been identified at John Campbell this school year.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

In total, the public board has seen 105 positive cases since the new school year began.