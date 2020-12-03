Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Pile Up Following Outbreak at HDGH

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to climb following an outbreak in the Rehab Unit at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

An outbreak was declared after three staff members and two patients tested positive — that has since increased to 17 employees and six patients with more results pending.

Under direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the hospital has paused all admissions to its inpatient Restorative Care programs as well as all transfers out to long-term care homes.

As heard on AM800 Wednesday, the hospital has also tightened its visitor restrictions with the exception of those in palliative care.

Contractors, student placements and hairdressing services have been put on hold as well.

