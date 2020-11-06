Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported by NFL's Falcons and Dolphins 

A pair of NFL teams are the latest to report COVID-19 cases.

The Atlanta Falcons cancelled practice and worked virtually Friday after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the move was "out of an abundance of caution" while they determine if anyone else might have been exposed.

The team expects to play Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

An assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins also tested positive for the virus Friday and was quarantined. According to officials, the team has been placed on the NFL's intensive protocol list.

It's uncertain if the team will play Sunday's game at Arizona.

The Houston Texans returned to their facility Friday, a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the team had no more positive tests and it would resume practice Friday for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

— with files from The Canadian Press.