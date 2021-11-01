Positive COVID case dismisses class at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School

A positive COVID-19 case at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex has forced one class of students to be dimissed from school.

In a release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says they were directed by the local health unit after learning of the confirmed case Sunday afternoon.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been contacted by the local health unit.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.



