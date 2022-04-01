Positive reactions after aid announcement for blockade-impacted businesses

Reactions have been generally positive after Friday's announcement of Federal aid for businesses impacted by the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

In the aftermath of the protest, barriers were put in place along Huron Church Road for several weeks to maintain the flow of traffic, but those barriers restricted access to a number of businesses along both sides of the busy route.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says he's thrilled the aid will cover businesses in his constituency.

"I'm really glad that they acknowledged that it wasn't just the businesses on Huron Church, but here on Sandwich Street, on University Avenue West, on Wyandotte West, and so, the businesses all around the west end have been impacted," Costante shared.

Costante adds there was some concern about when relief would come, but he's relieved it came when it did.

"I was concerned since day one about getting the relief, without a doubt. The news today is obviously very great news. But, as mayor mentioned, these things often take time, and i recognize that there's a process in place."

Local politicians had been calling on the upper levels of governments for financial support for businesses along the route that were impacted by shutdowns.