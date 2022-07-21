Positive response so far for Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg

So far so good in Amherstburg for Open Air Weekends.

The weekend event is nearing the halfway point of the season and according to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo residents are enjoying it.

He says he goes quite a bit and is hearing good things from the public.

"I would say Open Air is quite a success," DiCarlo continued. "At least that's what the feedback I'm receiving from the people who live in town and visit from other areas."

"I'm down there quite a bit interacting with the people and I can honestly say that they've all said they love this in Amherstburg and they will keep coming back," he said.

"This is really what you want when you have an event like this and it does appeal to a broad demographic. So it's been nice to be down there and see not just adults but young families."

The weekend event started over the Victoria Day long weekend in May, and closes downtown streets for extended patios, cafes and sidewalk sales.

The event runs every Friday starting at 3pm until Sunday evening and wraps up for the season on October 2.

It's the third season for Open Air Weekends.