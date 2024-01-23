Positive results following recent RIDE checks in LaSalle

Police in LaSalle are reporting some positive results from a recent RIDE program.

Officers conducted a RIDE check at several locations in the town on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 20.

Police stopped and investigated approximately 175 motor vehicles and conducted 4 roadside sobriety tests.

No suspensions or charges were laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers did issue several cautions for traffic-related infractions that included burnt-out headlights, expired licence plates, driver's licences, seat belts, and insurance documents.

The LaSalle Police Service reminds all drivers to plan ahead for a ride home and don't drink and drive.