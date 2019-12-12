Positive Reviews for County Rd. 42 Reconstruction Plan

It's about time.

That's what residents and business owners are saying after seeing plans for a major reconstruction of County Rd. 42 as well as the diversion project for Banwell Rd.

The County of Essex held an open house on Wednesday at the West Pike Depot in Tecumseh to gather public feedback.

The plans call for the widening of County Rd. 42 from Manning Rd. to the city limits as well as the addition of multi-lane roundabouts at Manning Rd. and Banwell Rd.

Gerry Lachance, has lived near Manning Rd. and County Rd. 42 for almost 20-years. He's a fan of the proposed changes.

"In the last 10-years, the traffic has more than doubled," says Lachance. "We use to get out of the driveway real easy and now it's getting a little tough so it will be nice."

Victor Anber, who owns a business along the route, says he's glad the project is happening.

"It looks like a great project in the long term and I'm pretty happy with working with these people," says Anber. "They're very professional, very outspoken, very direct and very honest and I think we need that, to work together to survive this."

The plans also call for the diversion and reconstruction of Banwell Rd. from Shields Ave. to south of County Road 42.

Work on the $48-million project will be done in five phases.

The first phase is the roundabout at County Rd. 42 and Manning Rd, which should begin in the spring of 2020.