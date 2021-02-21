Possible COVID-19 Exposure at LaSalle Bank

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure point in the community.

According to a release, residents who attended the CIBC bank in LaSalle on Malden Rd. may have been exposed on a number of days between February 5 and 12.

The full list of dates and times can be found below:

February 5, 6: 9am to 6:30pm

February 9, 10, 11: 11am to 4pm

February 12: 8:30am to 6pm

While considered low risk, the health unit it asking anyone who visited the location on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.