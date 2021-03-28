Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Tecumseh Tim Hortons

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a possible COVID-19 exposure point in Tecumseh.

Customers of the Tim Hortons at 5250 Walker Rd. may have been exposed to the virus on two dates earlier this month.

The dates in question are March 22 and 23 in the overnight hours from 9:30pm to 6am.

According to the health unit, the potential for exposure is low, but anyone who visited the location is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.