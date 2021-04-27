Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Vets Cab Taxi Service

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sending out a warning to those who have recently taken a taxi with Vets Cab.

According to a release, possible COVID-19 exposure may have taken place between April 16 and 20.

Due to the nature of the taxi business, the exposure can't be narrowed down to one location and the health unit is asking anyone who used Vets Cab on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider.

The latest list of possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.