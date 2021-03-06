Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Windsor Coffee Shop

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure point.

The latest added to the list — the Starbucks located at 6638 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor.

According to the health unit, possible exposure could have taken place February 28 from 1pm to 7:30pm and March 1 between 7am and 3:30pm.

While the risk of exposure is low, the health unit is asking anyone who visited the coffee shop on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The full list of possible COVID-19 exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.