Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Windsor Pet Store

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure point within the community.

The latest location added to the list is Petsmart at 4001 Legacy Dr. in Windsor.

According to a release, residents who attended the pet store on February 20 between 8am to 1pm may have been exposed.

While considered low risk, the health unit it asking anyone who visited the location on the date in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.