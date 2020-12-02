Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Windsor Restaurant

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a Windsor restaurant.

According to a release the potential exposure was at Boston Pizza on Walker Road on Novemer 23 from 10:30 a.m., November 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and November 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health unit says the exposure is considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.