Possible COVID-19 Exposure Notice Issued for Kingsville Restaurant

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified the potential for COVID-19 exposure at a Kingsville, Ont. restaurant.

Mettawas Station Restaurant at 169 Lansdowne Ave. was added to the health unit's potential public exposure list Thursday night.

Anyone who may have visited the restaurant from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for fourteen days from the date of possible exposure.

The health unit says the potential for exposure is low risk, but the notification has been sent out as a precaution.

