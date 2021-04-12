Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point at a Windsor Restaurant

A Windsor fast food restaurant has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure may have occurred at the Taco Bell located at 3419 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor.

The dates in question include April 4 from 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and April 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The health unit says the risk for exposure is considered low, but is asking anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.