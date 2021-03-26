Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point Identified at Devonshire Mall

A potential COVID-19 exposure point has been identified at the Tim Hortons in Devonshire Mall.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says anyone who attended the location on March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

Risk of infection is low, but the health unit made Friday's announcement, "out of an abundance of caution."

It's the second exposure point identified at the mall at 3100 Howard Ave. in just over a week.

The health unit asked residents to monitor themselves for symptoms if they visited Bath and Body Works on March 13 from 2 p.m. to 7p.m.