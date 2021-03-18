Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point Identified in Devonshire Mall

A potential COVID-19 exposure point has been identified at Bath and Body Works in Devonshire Mall.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it made the announcement out of "an abundance of caution" Thursday.

Anyone who attended the store in the mall at 3100 Howard Ave. on March 13 from 2 p.m. to 7p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

The health unit says the risk of exposure is considered low.