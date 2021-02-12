Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point Identified in Lakeshore

A drug store in Lakeshore, Ont. has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) named Brady's Drug Store at 190 Chisholm St. in Belle River Friday.

Exposure could have occurred on Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 or a stretch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the health unit.

The risk level is low, but the WECHU is asking anyone who visited the store to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.