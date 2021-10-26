Possible COVID-19 exposure point in Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced a possible public COVID-19 exposure point.

The possible exposure point is at Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 7654 Tecumseh Rd. E., located at Tecumseh Mall in Windsor.

The date of exposure is listed as Oct. 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.