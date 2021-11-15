Possible COVID-19 exposure points on several Transit Windsor buses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sending out a warning about a possible COVID-19 exposure point involving several Transit Windsor bus routes.

Officials say the exposure points involve the stop at 3700 North Service Rd. E.:

Date of Exposure:

November 8, 2021

5:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2"

10:03 a.m. - 1:03 p.m.: "1C" East and West

November 9, 2021

5:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2"

10:03 a.m. - 1:03 p.m.: "1C" East and West

November 10, 2021

5:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: "Crosstown 2"

1:26 p.m. - 3:24 p.m.: "South Windsor 7"

The health unit asks anyone who visited the location listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.