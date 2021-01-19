iHeartRadio
Possible COVID Exposure at Business in Lakeshore

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is warning the public of possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to a release, there was possible exposure at the Dollarama on Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore on January 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 13.

The potential for exposure is considered low risk, however as a precaution the health unit is asking anyone who visited the location on those dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

