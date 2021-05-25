Possible COVID Exposure in Belle River
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a possible point of COVID-19 exposure in Belle River.
As a precaution, the health unit is asking anyone who visited the TD Bank at 380 Notre Dame St. on a number of different days, to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from the date of exposure.
- May 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- May 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- May 14, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- May 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- May 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.