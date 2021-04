The FreshCo. grocery store in east Windsor has been identified as a possible exposure point for COVID-19.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the exposure is considered low risk but as a precaution, anyone who visited the store at 8100 Wyandotte St E. on the identified dates are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

March 23, 24, 26, & 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

April 3, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.