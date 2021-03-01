Possible Exposure to COVID-19 Variant at Windsor Grocery Store

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sounding the alarm over possible exposure to a more contagious COVID-19 variant within the community.

According to a release, the variant has been identified at the FreshCo grocery store located at 1550 Huron Church Rd. in Windsor.

The date of possible exposure is February 14 between 12pm and 1pm.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the location during that time to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to contact their health care provider if they're feeling ill.

The full list of potential COVID-19 exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.