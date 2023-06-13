Possible funnel clouds today

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory warning that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Windsor-Essex.

The national weather service says this type of activity is generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but are normally not a danger near the ground.

It goes on to say that there is a chance the rotation could intensify and become a landspout tornado which doesn't usually cause significant damage but can be dangerous by toppling trees, throwing debris or damaging roofs.

A funnel cloud usually develops with little or no warning and the public is urged to take shelter if one appears.