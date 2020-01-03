Possible Strike at Transit Windsor

A strike is looming at Transit Windsor.

The bus company says it has been given a 72-hour strike notice by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 of possible job action beginning on Monday at 2am.

Executive Director Pat Delmore says contract talks are continuing to avoid any strike action.

He says a labour dispute would impact all regular public service for regular riders, city high school students, along with the tunnel bus and special events bus.

"As well in addition to our contracted services with the Town of LaSalle and the Municipality of Leamington as well," says Delmore.

He says the city will continue to provide updates.

"We will get it posted within social media and on the website as well I'm sure all our media partners will assist in getting the word out so stay tuned," says Delmore.

The union represents 250 members including 185 drivers.

--With files from AM800's Kathie McMann, Rob Hindi and Teresinha Medeiros