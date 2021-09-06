Post Secondary students move into on campus housing over the weekend

It's was a big weekend for post-secondary students across the region as they move into their on-campus accommodations.

For the past week, 350 students have been getting settled into their new dorms at St. Clair College, but with new COVID-19 protocols in place, move-in looks a little different this year.

Residence General Manager Aaron Grass says there are a few changes this year.

"This year we are allowing double occupancy in Windsor," he says. "We are also requiring all residents to be fully vaccinated to live in residence unless there is an exemption."

At the University of Windsor, residence services department head Diane Rawlings says Saturday was the first day of a soft move-in for 545 students.

"Certainly it's the safety of our students is of the utmost importance so we've structured our move in so that we ensure physical distancing requirements," she added.

Students at St. Clair have to book a one-hour time slot and are only allowed one person to help them move in.

Tania Campbell says she wishes she had more time to help her daughter Kiara unpack.

"All I had time to do once she was loaded was help her make her bed, put her computer out and I had to leave," she says.

St. Clair student Xavier Mohammed says he's okay with the extra precautions.

"I'm pretty excited because this is a big step for me," he says. "It's good to have school open and we have to do whatever we can to keep people safe."

Elementary and secondary school students are set to resume in-person learning this week.

