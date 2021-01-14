Post Time Moving Up for Upcoming Leamington Horse Racing Season

Leamington Raceway is moving up its post time for the upcoming race season.

Tom Bain with the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association says race time is being changed from 1:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. to avoid conflicts with other tracks across the province.

Bain says the change will likely lead to more bets.

"Changing our post time will be a definite benefit. There's always conflicting times between race tracks. The better has to choose which track and if Leamington is the only one going that's the one people are going to bet. It'll be Leamington," he says.

Bain believes the move will help stir up more online betting.

"Online betting, that seems to be extremely important now and catching on unbelievably. Our last few weeks in Leamington this season went up and up as word got out about the way to bet," he says.

Bain says it could also be a step up on other tracks.

"This will allow people to tune into us earlier and, generally, when they get tuned into one track that's where they'll stay and bet the rest of the afternoon. So it should be a real positive move for us at Leamington," he adds.

The 2021 season at Leamington Raceway will include 13 race dates starting Sunday, August 8 wrapping up on Sunday, October 31 — action begins each Sunday at 1 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi