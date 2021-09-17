Potential COVID-19 exposure points in LaSalle and Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified two potential COVID-19 exposure points in the area.

The LaSalle Cannabis Company at 791 Front Rd. in LaSalle has been listed with the date of exposure being reported as Sept. 11.

The health unit has also announced that Tequila Bob's at 576 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor is another site, with the date of exposure listed as Sept. 4.

Officials ask anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.