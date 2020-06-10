Potential for Severe Weather in Windsor-Essex 

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather Wednesday afternoon and heading into the evening hours in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region as two rounds of severe weather make their way into the region with the potential for a isolated thunderstorm with the potential of a tornado.

A cold front will arrive this evening bringing with it hail, heavy downpours and strong winds of up to 100km/hour.

"There is a tornado potential with the early batch of storms through the afternoon through much of southwestern Ontario including Essex County but as we get into the evening hours, what we are going to see is a line of storms or a squall line," says Weather Network Storm Hunter Jaclyn Whittal

Speaking on AM800's the Afternoon News, Whittal says this could be a damaging storm and says the low is so strong that in northern Ontario, they are expecting heavy snow.

According to Whittal, the most severe weather is expected after 6 p.m.

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides