Potential Fraud Avoided in Kingsville

An alert store clerk in Kingsville has helped a resident avoid becoming the victim of fraud.

On May 15, OPP officers learned that the victim received a call from an unknown suspect telling them their credit card was compromised.

According to police, the suspect directed the victim to purchase Google Play cards and send them to the caller.

While attempting to buy the cards, the store clerk called police to alert them of the situation.

OPP are encouraging businesses, retirement home and long term care facilities, financial institutions, social services and family members to have an open conversation about fraud and the fact that seniors are often targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.