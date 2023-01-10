Potential merger of Amherstburg and LaSalle Minor Hockey Associations

Possible changes to minor hockey in Amherstburg and LaSalle.

On January 6, the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association and the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association announced that they are in discussions of combining the two associations.

The move comes as both associations are facing challenges in each of their municipalities.

If the deal is approved, following a vote, the two associations combining could offer even more teams in 'AA', 'A', and 'BB' divisions.

Marc Renaud, President of Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association, says voting will happen sometime in January and he's hoping the merge happens.

He says LaSalle has been struggling to find ice time, while Amherstburg struggles with enrolment.

"At a travel perspective we have the potential to field 12 teams, and we've only had enough players to field seven. In the house league, we struggle with the older age groups to fill the teams up."

He says the two associations will combine under the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association name and branding.

"A lot of people don't want to lose the Amherstburg identity, and I don't blame them, I don't either, I've lived out here all my life. But, we're looking and the board has been discussing it and what do we think is best for the children?"

Renaud says what the associations could do in terms of divisions and teams if they merge.

"We'd be able to add more. Basically, LaSalle is considered a 'AA' centre, they have major and minor at each division and we have the same. We're an 'A' centre and we have 12 teams to field, we can only field seven, and we could probably have two or three more kids on each team if we could have the ability to get them. It's just that registration has declined."

Information sessions for LaSalle Minor Hockey will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at the Vollmer Centre at 8:15 p.m.

Amherstburg Minor Hockey's information session will be on Wednesday, January 18 at the Libro Centre at 8 p.m.

If the agreement passes following the vote, the merger will be in effect for the start of the 2023-2024 in September.