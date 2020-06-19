iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Poulter Shares Lead at Hilton Head

am800-sports-golf-hilton head-heritage-poulter-

The RBC Heritage began two month later than usual with a little rain, a little sunshine, a lot of birdies and the only fans were residents whose homes line the course.

The RBC Heritage began two months later than usual with a little rain, a little sunshine, a lot of birdies and the only fans were residents whose homes line the course.

Ian Poulter holed a 30-foot birdie putt and followed with a 5-iron to 4 feet for a birdie that closed out his round of 7-under 64, giving him a share of the lead Thursday with Mark Hubbard at Hilton Head.

The RBC Heritage, typically a week after the Masters in April, is the second tournament since the PGA Tour returned after 90 days from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top three players in the world are at Hilton Head _ Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas _ and none broke par on a day in which 66 players in the 151-man field shot in the 60s

Jordan Spieth made a triple-bogey 7 and then had a career-best six straight birdies on his back nine and finished with seven birdies over his last eight holes for a 66.

Colonial winner Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and that incredible bulk, Bryson DeChambeau, were in the large group at 67.

 

with files from Canadian Press

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE