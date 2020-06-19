Poulter Shares Lead at Hilton Head

The RBC Heritage began two month later than usual with a little rain, a little sunshine, a lot of birdies and the only fans were residents whose homes line the course.

The RBC Heritage began two months later than usual with a little rain, a little sunshine, a lot of birdies and the only fans were residents whose homes line the course.

Ian Poulter holed a 30-foot birdie putt and followed with a 5-iron to 4 feet for a birdie that closed out his round of 7-under 64, giving him a share of the lead Thursday with Mark Hubbard at Hilton Head.

The RBC Heritage, typically a week after the Masters in April, is the second tournament since the PGA Tour returned after 90 days from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top three players in the world are at Hilton Head _ Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas _ and none broke par on a day in which 66 players in the 151-man field shot in the 60s

Jordan Spieth made a triple-bogey 7 and then had a career-best six straight birdies on his back nine and finished with seven birdies over his last eight holes for a 66.

Colonial winner Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and that incredible bulk, Bryson DeChambeau, were in the large group at 67.

