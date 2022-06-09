Poutine Feast takes over Riverfront Festival Plaza

The smell of cheese curds, gravy and french fries return to Windsor's riverfront this weekend.

The annual Poutine Feast begins Thursday morning at 11 a.m. down at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

It features four poutiners, other food vendors and live entertainment.

Dave Conway is the marketing manager for Poutine Feast Ontario, and says if you're coming down to the event, 'bring your appetite.'

"We've got four poutiners, we've got lemonade, we've got corn dogs, we've got mini donuts," he continued. "We're going to have some music, live entertainment."

He says this year's festival includes 22 stops.

"We just did Sarnia last weekend, Windsor is this weekend and then we head up north. We've got North Bay, Espanola, Sault Ste. Marie, we travel all throughout Ontario."

Conway says the event has something for everybody.

"This year we have had a tremendous outpour of people just waiting to get out and experience it. You know ribs were last weekend, poutines this weekend," he said.

The event began in 2018 with nine stops across the province, and Windsor was one of those stops.

The tour resumed earlier this year after being off the last two years.

The event runs Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

It's also open on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

