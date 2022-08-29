Power outages affecting Windsor-Essex County

Power outages are affecting residents in the Windsor and Essex County region.

After a severe thunderstorm, with heavy rain and winds, many residents are experiencing a loss of power.

EnWin has reported that residents in the South Walkerville, Fontainebleau and Riverside have lost power, with estimated restoration times between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Hydro One is also responding to significant number of power outages due to high winds. Some residents between Amherstburg and Harrow have experienced outages, as well as a few smaller outages throughout the county.

Restoration times for Hydro One are estimated between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Essex Powerlines has been working quickly as they've already restored large outages that were affecting LaSalle and Amherstburg.

2,484 customers were without power in Amherstburg, which has since been restored. 3,956 customers were without power in LaSalle, however Essex Powerlines have restored power to those customers.