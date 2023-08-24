Power outages reported after heavy rains and thunderstorms hit Windsor-Essex

Heavy rains and strong thunderstorms pounded Windsor-Essex overnight.

Hydro One reports at least a half-dozen power outages in the Leamington and Kingsville area, as well as Essex and Amherstburg affecting about 5,000 customers.

A caller to AM800 says flooding is reported along a section of County Road 50 in Essex in the area of Seymour Beach.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch late Wednesday afternoon, given the amount of rain that was expected to fall.