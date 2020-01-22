Power Poles Donated to Erie Shores Healthcare

There has been a special delivery to the Emergency Department at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

Six customized Mason Power Poles were donated on Monday by the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Displaying fun and colourful designs of popular characters in comics and cartoons, the special IV poles give children receiving care in hospital and at home a sense of comfort during their journeys in the medical world.

"Fight Like Mason is so thrilled to be able to provide Erie Shores Healthcare with six of our Mason Power Poles," says Fight Like Mason co-founders Ian Macri and Chantelle Bacon. "We hope our poles can brighten up a hospital visit and allow all kids to be proud of their battle."

Fight Like Mason strives to give children who are receiving treatment in hospitals and at home medical equipment that shows how brave and courageous they are.