Power to Cancel Transit Service to Remain with Windsor's Mayor

Transit will remain a non-essential service in Windsor.

The decision comes after the city's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee called for a report on the implications of giving council more authority over Transit Windsor during the pandemic.

As it stands now, the head of council, mayor Drew Dilkens, has the authority to cancel non-essential services due to a crisis — those powers will remain with the mayor.

Councillor Fred Francis voted in favour of the status quo and says declaring a service essential is not a simple process.

"Administration provided a very detailed report. What can happen during a time of inclement weather? Safety measures? Making something an essential service is not as easy from a practical term as just making it an essential service," he says.

Francis says the head of council has emergency powers in every municipality across Ontario.

"The emergency powers are emergency powers through provincial legislation, not city council. So I'm sure in the next review we're going to learn a lot from the current crisis, but in times of crisis you want the head of council to have the flexibility they need to do the job to ensure everyone's safety," he says.

Francis says when lives are at risk you don't want to be debating the issue at council.

"In times of crisis when you're dealing with life and death decisions, every second counts and you don't want to waste any time. We're not out of this crisis by any means and we've still got to all work together and do everything we possible can do, on a united front, to ensure everyone's safety," he says.

In March of last year, Dilkens ordered the suspension of bus service due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a move that drew criticism from some council members and residents as many consider transit to be an essential service.