Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no one beat the immense odds and won the giant prize.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The prize on the line for the next drawing Wednesday night has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.2billion jackpot is for a sole winner who takes an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners taking the cash option would receive an estimated $551 million.